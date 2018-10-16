General Manager, Upstream Gas of The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Mrs. Yemi Famori; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Mr. Ed Ubong; Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru; and President, Nigeria Gas Association, Mr. Dada Thomas, at the opening session of the 2018 NGA Conference in Abuja… on Monday.

October 16, 2018 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola handing over newly-elected Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his residence in ikoyi, Lagos.