Ekweremadu: German police rule out arrest of IPOB protesters

Senator Ike Ekweremadu being manhandled in Germany by IPOB members. But the police say no arrest will be made

German police authorities, Landespolizie in Nuremberg, Germany have disclosed that no arrest has been made and will be made in connection with the Saturday attack on Ike Ekweremadu, the former Deputy Senate President.

Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West in the Senate, was in Nüremberg for the New Yam when some aggrieved members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked him.

The police authorities, according to a post by icirnigeria.org dismissed the attack as “just a protest” and said no arrest was made and didn’t have plans of making any future arrest.

“There was nothing much about this senator from Nigeria that came. About 30 persons demonstrated against him and the police were called and they called the situation down and the senator drove away in his car.

“Nothing happened, so there is not going to be any arrests. No arrests were made, nothing. No police investigation will be carried out in relations to the chaos,” said a police press officer in Nüremberg.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian embassy in Germany has said that the attackers would be prosecuted under German laws.

The embassy in a statement Monday said that the threat level of the event had been classified as “minimal” by the German police, hence the lack of security personnel at the event.

It read: “The Embassy of Nigeria, Berlin, Germany wishes to react to viral videos of a vicious physical attack on the immediate past Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate and serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu, by some members of an illegal and terrorist entity named Indigenous Peoples of Biafra ( POB) in Nuremberg on 17th August 2019.

“The attack happened at an event organised by Nigerians in Germany under the auspices of a socio-cultural organisation known as Ndigbo Germany, a registered entity in the Federal Republic of Germany. Invitations were extended to Nigerian dignitaries, including the Distinguished Senator and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, His Excellency Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

“The Nigerian Ambassador also honoured the invitation but arrived at the venue shortly after the incident. The organisers reportedly requested for police protection to ensure public order during the event but were told that the threat level was minimal and did not require stationing of any personnel at the venue before the incident.

“The Embassy has requested a thorough investigation of this attack with a view to identifying the perpetrators and bringing them swiftly to justice in accordance with German law.

“This would deter future acts of violence against officials of the Nigerian Government on German soil particularly against the backdrop of threats by the proscribed IPOB to carry out similar attacks on more Nigerian dignitaries, especially those from the South Eastern part of the country.”