A Shari’ah court judge, Mohammed Muktar, narrowly escaped death or possible abduction on Wednesday after suspected bandits invaded a courtroom in Gwarjo village, Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack occurred around midday on Wednesday, when the armed men reportedly stormed the court premises, fired sporadically and demanded to know the whereabouts of the judge.

Residents disclosed that Mohammed Muktar spotted the approaching gunmen from a distance and quickly escaped through a window moments before they reached the courtroom.

“The bandits entered the courtroom, shooting indiscriminately and repeatedly asking where the judge was. Fortunately, he had already escaped through the window, and a commercial motorcyclist helped him flee before they arrived,” a resident said.

Another eyewitness said the attackers became enraged after discovering that the judge had escaped and threatened to kill him if he ever returned to preside over court proceedings in the community.

The latest incident has heightened fears among residents of Gwarjo, a community that has repeatedly suffered attacks by bandits.

Police spokesperson in Katsina, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, could not be reached for comment as calls and text messages sent to him were not responded to.