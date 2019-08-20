Varsity workers begin warning strike

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU)have commenced a five-day warning strike on Monday, following a directive from the Joint Action Committee to all branch Chairmen of the unions across the country.

According to a letter, dated August 16, jointly signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Mr Peter Adeyemi, and the National president of SSANU, Mr Samson Ogoeke, the members were directed to embark on a warning strike on Monday, August 19, 2019.

The leadership of both unions explained that the industrial action, followed the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum, which they gave to the Federal Government.

Also, the unions accused the government of lack of commitment toward addressing certain important issues affecting their welfare, including the payment of earned allowances to their members, the reinstatement of the sacked teachers of university staff schools and non-fulfilment of a previous agreement with the government, among others.