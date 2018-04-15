Elections: Younger Nigerians should take over power in 2019 – IBB

Former Nigeria’s Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd) has called on the Federal Government to give the younger generation the opportunity to take over power in 2019.

Babangida, who received a delegation of YES Nigeria Movement led by its Convener, Ali Soyode in his Minna home, Niger State, called on Nigerians to embrace the ideology of the movement which sought to ensure that credible candidates were allowed to oversee the political affairs of the country.

He reminded the delegation that they were privileged to have served their fatherland at a younger age and that such opportunity should be provided for new generation of leaders, especially in today’s modern global competitiveness.

Babangida reiterated the need for electorate to get their voting documentations in order to play their role in the governance of the country.

The former Military President applauded the leadership of the movement for the great works it had achieved, especially in the areas of educating the electorate on their democratic and political rights and also supporting existing parties.

YES Nigeria Movement Convener, Soyode in his speech, said the aim of establishing the movement was born out of his desire to see a better political and democratic system, educating the electorate of their power to elects, call to accountability of the elected and having right people in government through the exercise of their votes.

He maintained that the country was due for younger generations, team workers, patriotic leaders and those wishing to form alliance for the benefits of Nigerians to lead and have the elders as the advisory council.