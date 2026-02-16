Two members of the House of Representatives have expressed differing views on Senator Ali Ndume’s recent call for the deployment of United States troops to Nigeria amid worsening insecurity in the North-East.

Speaking on Friday as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ndume had endorsed the deployment of US soldiers to Borno State to assist in combating insurgency and banditry.

“The fact that the Americans are now helping us fight insurgency is a welcome development. We have been looking for this support for a long time and have made many efforts to get it, but have failed.

“Now that we have this window of opportunity, we must utilise it. I have complained many times that our major setback in this fight is a lack of certain resources; now, America has agreed to provide those resources free of charge,” he said.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, emphasised the importance of understanding the role of the 200 US troops currently in Nigeria.

“The issue is not additional or fewer numbers, but what role and capabilities they are bringing to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria. At present, we are focused on training and technology enablers that would enhance our capacities to defeat the adversary,” he said.

He added, “Would those opposed to such efforts prefer the nation continue to haemorrhage from insecurity, terrorism, banditry, and ceaseless kidnapping?

“Our position would therefore be that if there is a needed capacity gap to fill, then by all means, let it be provided. If not, then no need for more.”

Taking a different stance, Kano lawmaker and House Committee Chairman on Air Force, Alhassan Rurum, said a well-equipped and properly funded Nigerian Armed Forces could defeat terrorism independently.

“I’m not in support of the American Army deployment to Nigeria. Our Armed Forces are capable of handling our security challenges. We only need to properly fund and provide modern equipment for them,” he said.

On Sunday, the Middle Belt Forum expressed support for Ndume’s proposal, urging US troops to act professionally in operations against terrorists, bandits, and insurgents.

The National President of MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu, said that while the proposal was positive, the US government must carefully consider intelligence and the operational environment.

“One important thing is about intelligence, and I think they are already getting that intel. They also have to study those who have been sent to assess the situation carefully,” Pogu said.

He warned that internal compromise within Nigerian security forces could challenge foreign troop operations.

“A foreign army will find it very difficult to operate. So, if they are going to do it together with the soldiers or the police on the ground, a lot of study and intelligence must first be made available through those who have come earlier,” he said.

Pogu suggested ways US troops could assist, such as providing air support while Nigerian forces handle ground operations.

“For instance, the advice can be that our troops do the ground work while the foreign troops concentrate on the air, given their technological advantage.

“The ultimate goal is to flush out terrorists and restore peace across the country. What we are after is to flush the terrorists out and have peace in Nigeria. So, I’m in support,” he said.

The forum also urged expanded security collaboration, including more troops, enhanced weapons systems, and strengthened intelligence sharing between Nigeria and the US.

“There is a very disturbing rise in the subversive activities of terrorists across the Middle Belt.

“Communities are being attacked with alarming frequency, lives are being lost, and thousands are displaced. At a time when Nigeria has entered into a defence cooperation understanding with the US, it is troubling that terrorists appear emboldened, almost as if mocking that partnership,” said Luka Binniyat, the forum’s spokesman.

“If foreign military support will help degrade terror networks, improve intelligence gathering, and restore confidence to vulnerable communities, then it should be welcomed.

“The security and survival of our people must come first. The Middle Belt cannot afford hesitation in confronting terror in all its forms,” he added.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it had not yet taken a firm position on Ndume’s call, noting that key details of the proposed US military involvement remained unclear.

“ACF is worried that full details of the US military involvement are yet to be made public, which is a cause for concern.

“Perhaps Distinguished Senator Ndume knows more than the ordinary citizens. There are legal and constitutional implications, such as the need for the National Assembly’s approval, because it involves foreign military forces acting in Nigeria’s territory,” said National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Prof Tukur Muhammad-Baba.

The Forum of Northern Christians and the Federal Capital Territory, led by Chairman Joseph Hayab, expressed support for Ndume’s proposal.

“There is nothing wrong with the US backing Nigeria to save the country from terrorist attacks,” he said.

Hayab emphasised that the primary concern was protecting lives and property, adding, “Any partnership that would effectively address insecurity should be embraced.”

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Gombe State Chairman, Mohammed Deba, said his organisation was partially supportive but highlighted concerns over foreign intervention.

“Recently, we supported other African countries in maintaining peace. So why can’t we solve our security issues?

“Technically, we are in support, and then again we are not in support,” he said.