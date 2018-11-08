Emir says Nigeria needs change

November 8, 2018 0

Emir of Gummi, HRH Justice Lawal  Hassan Gummi, has urged the Federal Government to adopt modern administrative methods to develop the country.

He said,  “It is true that we are in dire need of change in Nigeria because we can no longer keep doing the same thing and expect change.

“We all agree that we need change as promised by the government, but that change must first begin with them, then, you and me.”

Gummi stated this as the keynote speaker at the Barewa Old Boys Association’s 2018 annual lecture at the Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic in  Sokoto.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

US institute denies predicting 2019 presidential poll in Buhari’s favour

The United States Institute of Peace has denied making a prediction about the outcome of   ...