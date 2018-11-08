Emir says Nigeria needs change

Emir of Gummi, HRH Justice Lawal Hassan Gummi, has urged the Federal Government to adopt modern administrative methods to develop the country.

He said, “It is true that we are in dire need of change in Nigeria because we can no longer keep doing the same thing and expect change.

“We all agree that we need change as promised by the government, but that change must first begin with them, then, you and me.”

Gummi stated this as the keynote speaker at the Barewa Old Boys Association’s 2018 annual lecture at the Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic in Sokoto.