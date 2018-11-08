US institute denies predicting 2019 presidential poll in Buhari’s favour

The United States Institute of Peace has denied making a prediction about the outcome of the 2019 presidential election.

The organisation, in a statement on Wednesday, said its report on the risks to a peaceful 2019 election in the country was misreported by a media organisation (not The PUNCH).

USIP, according to the statement, said its activities are limited to preventing electoral violence, noting that the institute is non-partisan.

The statement said, “A few Nigerian newspapers reported erroneously this week that the US Institute of Peace has made a prediction about the possible outcome of Nigeria’s 2019 presidential election.

“USIP never makes predictions about election outcomes and has not done so in this case. The institute’s work on elections is confined to helping nations avoid electoral violence.

“The erroneous news accounts misrepresent USIP’s recent 20-page report on the risks to a peaceful 2019 election in Nigeria. This study is based on interviews across the country with more than 200 Nigerian respondents – election administrators, political party representatives, security officials, civil society and youth groups, the media, traditional and religious leaders, prominent community figures, business people, academics and others.

“The USIP report noted that, in the interviews, ‘some respondents’ discussed their own views of Nigerian public perceptions about an election outcome.

“A Nigerian news account misreported this passage as a USIP prediction of the outcome, and other Nigerian news organisations repeated the error. As USIP is a strictly non-partisan institution, its work on elections focuses entirely on preventing violence.”