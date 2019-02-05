Emirates introduces entertainment playlist syncing ahead of travel for Nigerian travellers

Emirates has introduced an innovative new function on its app to allow Nigerian customers create bespoke playlists ahead of their flight and sync it to their seats once on board.

Customers can plan their trip more effectively, and maximize their onboard experience by using the Emirates app to browse the expansive entertainment catalogue at any time.

ICE, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment, has reached a new milestone of over 4,000 channels of on-demand entertainment.

The catalogue includes over 1,000 movies, more than any other airline, popular television box sets, tens of thousands of music tracks, podcasts and games.

Nigerian travellers can get to watch the highly celebrated Nollywood movie ‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel’ (Nigeria), a romantic movie produced by the makers of the ‘Wedding Party’.

The movie starred top Nollywood actors and actresses such as Zainab Balogun, Kenneth Okolie, and Jide Kosoko, amongst others.

Similarly, they can get entertained with other African movies such as ‘Supa Modo’, Kenya’s 2019 Oscar submission in the Best Foreign Film category, ‘I Am Not A Witch’ (Zambia), ‘Farewell Ella Bella’ (South Africa), to mention but a few.

For lovers of TV shows, they can enjoy ‘African laughs: Chinedu’, one of Africa’s comedy shows with funniest stand-up comedians.

Nigerian music playlists available on ice for the month of February include music by Fela Kuti, Davido’s ‘Son of Mercy EP’, WizKid’s ‘Sounds from the Other Side’, and Burna Boy’s ‘Outside’. Other African music to choose from are Dj Ganyani’s House Grooves, Best of Yvonne Chaka Chaka, African Pop Mix, and Diamond Platnumz’s A Boy from Tandale.

Travellers can sync their entertainment selections Aplo ahead of travel by first booking a flight on Emirates App, and then visit ‘My trips’ on the app to see what’s showing on ICE, after which they will be expected to scroll through thousands of movies, TV shows, music and podcasts, pick out their favourites, and add them to the playlist, and the playlist is ready to take him on board.

The traveller will then be expected to connect to Wifi on board and pair his playlist with the seat back screen after which he enters the seat back number.

That way, pairing is complete and so he can sit back and enjoy a personalized entertainment.

Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline said: “In keeping with our ‘Fly Better’ promise, our teams work tirelessly to provide ever better world-class travel experiences. Every detail is carefully considered as we continually enhance and develop innovative products and services for our customers. This latest functionality on the Emirates app elevates the customer experience even before they step onto the aircraft. Our customers can now browse the unmatched content on offer and create personal entertainment playlists at their leisure, and once comfortably settled in their seats on board, they simply sync and press play.”

The syncing capability is currently available on over 100 Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft and will be made available progressively across the entire fleet, including A380 aircraft in the coming months.

With a global customer base, Emirates offers entertainment in 44 languages and each month over 100 movies are added to the system.

Emirates ensures its youngest customers are catered for with a large selection of children’s movies and TV channels.

In addition to over 75 Disney, Marvel, and children’s movies there are also over 50 TV channels, including Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, CBeebies & the Disney Channel.

ICE also features varied content such as Emirates’ own Food and Wine Channels giving customers a behind-the-scenes look at how it creates its onboard menus; expert-led LinkedIn Learning courses; as well as uTalk language courses offering lessons for beginners.

The Emirates app is a one-stop travel companion allowing customers to book flights, hotels, car rentals, tours and attractions.

In addition to the ICE catalogue, travellers can browse through their flight menus and wine lists up to a month before the departure date.

The Emirates app also features 3D seat maps which allows customers to navigate the interior of the Emirates A380 and the Emirates Boeing 777 during seat selection, and explore the spacious cabin before they board.

The Emirates app is free to download on iOS or Android devices.