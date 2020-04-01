Enugu govt designates State Medical Diagnostic Centre as additional Isolation Centre

…Activates more Centres at ESUT-TH Parklane, Nsukka

…Shuts down Ogbete Market

Enugu State Government on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in furtherance of its sustained efforts to strengthen all the proactive safety measures earlier instituted as well as the capacity of the State Health Care System to contain the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, among other milestone achievements,

approved the use of the ultra-modern Enugu State Medical Diagnostic Centre as additional COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre.

The state government also announced the activation of a fully functional Coronavirus Disease Isolation and Treatment Centre equipped with requisite facilities at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu.

These decisions were contained in a statement released by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortunaya, shortly after Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led a combined team of government officials and heads of security agencies in the state, to monitor the level of compliance with government’s order closing the markets and land boundaries as well as inspect some health facilities in the state.

According to the statement, the state government equally activated a brand new hospital at G.R.A Nsukka to serve a COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre for Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

Prof. Ortuanya disclosed that the government has taken over and commenced extensive rehabilitation and reconstruction of the former Colliery Hospital, Enugu to expand the state capacity for Coronavirus Disease Isolation and Treatment, noting that it is collaborating with the Local Government Council Chairmen to identify and designate Isolation and Treatment Centres in their respective LGAs to ensure their preparedness in the event of possible spike in the COVID-19 burden within the state.

The statement equally ordered the full closure of the Ogbete Main Market for non-compliance with the state government’s order closing all market and land boundaries, which took effect from 6pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The full text of the statement below…

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Enugu State Government has continued to deliver on her promise to strengthen the capacity of the State Health Care System to contain the Coronavirus Disease pandemic. Further to all the proactive safety measures earlier instituted for the above purpose, the following key milestones have also been successfully attained to date:

1. A fully functional Coronavirus Disease Isolation and Treatment Centre equipped with requisite facilities has been established in the premises of Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu. This followed State Executive Council approval for relocation of the center from Colliery Hospital Enugu on the heels of expert advisory from Stakeholders in health Care delivery in the State. However, this Centre remains a restricted area in line with international best practice.

2. Today, Enugu state Government activated a brand new hospital at Nsukka to serve as Coronavirus Disease Isolation and Treatment Centre for Nsukka (Enugu North Senatorial Zone)

3. The State Government has also approved the use of Enugu State Medical Diagnostic Center as additional Coronavirus Disease Isolation and Treatment Center while efforts are ongoing to equip it for its new use.

4. Enugu State Government has taken over and commenced extensive rehabilitation and reconstruction of the former Colliery Hospital, Enugu to expand the State capacity for Coronavirus Disease Isolation and Treatment.

5. The State Government is collaborating with all Local Government Council Chairmen to identify and designate Isolation and Treatment Centers in their respective Local Government Areas to ensure their preparedness in the event of possible spike in the Coronavirus Disease burden within the state.

6. You would recall that His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State ordered the closure of all markets in the State except those dealing on food items, Pharmaceuticals, Medical equipment and other basic items of daily domestic need with effect from 6pm on Tuesday, 31stMarch,2020. Following self-evident substantial non-compliance during compliance monitoring visit to Ogbete Main Market this afternoon by His Excellency, the Governor in the accompany of Security Chiefs -Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Garrison Commander 82 Division Nigerian Army, Director, Department of State Services, Enugu State, Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil DefenceCorps, Enugu State and Enugu State Chief Fire Officerordered full closure of the market forits immediate decontamination.

7. Sensitization and Monitoring of compliance in the State continues.

Enugu State Government will not rest on its oars in containing this ravaging Public Health challenge and appeals for maximum cooperationand understanding of all residents in the Stateat this critical time.

Enugu State is in the Hands of God.

Prof. Simon UchennaOrtuanya

Secretary to State Government

Enugu State

01/04/2020