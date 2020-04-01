BREAKING: Nigeria records 23 new cases of COVID-19, total now 174

Nigeria has recorded 23 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 174.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Wednesday via its Twitter handle.

It tweeted, “Twenty three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria – Nine in Lagos, seven in the FCT, five in Akwa Ibom, one in Kaduna and one in Bauchi State.

“As of 08:00 pm on 1st of April, there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.”

Details later…