Enugu: Ugwuanyi’s govt enhanced relations among arms of govt – Chief Judge

The Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Priscilla Emehelu, has praised Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for fostering a cordial relationship among the various arms of government through his leadership style.

Justice Emehelu made the comment at the commission ceremony for a

sound-proof power generator donated by the governor to the Customary Court of Appeal, noting that the gesture will further enhance the dispensation of Justice in the state.

“Under your dynamic leadership, Enugu State has enjoyed peace and

progress. We restate our commitment and support to your administration in ensuring that Enugu State becomes the first among equals,” she said, adding that the governor has further demonstrated his commitment to workers welfare by his payment of thirteenth-month salary bonus, last month.

Also speaking in a similar vein, the president of the Customary Court

of Appeal, Enugu State, Hon. Justice George Nnamani, explained that

prior to the Governor Ugwuanyi administration, it was a difficult task

carrying out their adjudicatory and administrative duties given the

epileptic nature of public power supply.

“This would help to enhance the dignity, efficiency, productivity and

safety of our courts and also increase the confidence of all court

users,” he said.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo

said, “As a government, we had from the onset expressed our desire to

create a more conducive environment for the effective administration and dispensation of justice in the state particularly through the provision of suitable infrastructure and essential tools and equipment for the state judiciary”.

He commended the judiciary for their impartial dispensation of justice and urged them not to relent.