Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (left), being received by the Nkanu West Local Government chairman, Mr. Henry Okenwa (right), his wife, Ifeoma (2nd right); and the bouquet bearer, Miss Uchenna Praise Okenwa (3rd right), during the flag off of Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s medical outreach for the year at Nkanu, Enugu State, yesterday.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (right); state chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Virginus Nwobodo (2nd left) and his counterpart from the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe during the worker’s New Year Prayer Rally at the State Secretariat, Enugu, yesterday.
January 16, 2018
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (3rd left); his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (2nd right); State’s Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Priscilla Emehelu (2nd left); GOC, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major Gen. Adamu Abubarkar (3rd right); Commander, Air-Force Base, Enugu, Air Vice Marshal Okon Akpassa (right); Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Council, Barr. Emeka Igwesi, during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Cerebration at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday.
January 15, 2018
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (6th right); Chief of Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Priscilla Emehelu (5th left); Deputy Speaker, State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Donatus Uzogbado (5th right); Commander, 553 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore E. O Akinbayo (4th right); Chief of Staff, 82 Div., Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig. Gen. Udeagbala; Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Council, Barr. Emeka Igwesi; Cathedral Administrator, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Monsignor Geoffrey Ogbuene, others, during the Holy Mass to mark the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, yesterday
January 14, 2018