Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (left), being received by the Nkanu West Local Government chairman, Mr. Henry Okenwa (right), his wife, Ifeoma (2nd right); and the bouquet bearer, Miss Uchenna Praise Okenwa (3rd right), during the flag off of Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s medical outreach for the year at Nkanu, Enugu State, yesterday.

January 18, 2018 0

Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (middle); Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Priscilla Emehelu (right); Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Lasisi Adeboye (2nd left); Commander,553 Base Service Group, Nigerian Airforce, Enugu, Air Commodore E.O Akimbayo (left); and Chairman, Nigeria Legion, Enugu State Council, Barr. Emeka Igwesi (2nd right), during the Armed Forces Remembrance/ Emblems Appeal Week held at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday.