A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amaechi stated that Nigeria is in a state of total collapse and urgently needs a complete overhaul.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at the unveiling of the African Democratic Congress interim executive, Amaechi accused the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission of working together to hijack upcoming elections.

“Nigeria is completely destroyed. People can’t eat. People can’t buy food. There’s no money to buy food. Everything is gone. Inflation is at its peak,” he said.

Amaechi confirmed that he left the APC on Tuesday night and expressed surprise that he hadn’t already been expelled, saying he had previously warned party leaders not to invite him to any more meetings.

“You can’t be in a club where the majority of people are stealing and you don’t say anything,” he said.

On why he’s pushing for a change instead of supporting the current government, he said the problem is not just about changing the ruling party but fixing Nigeria itself.

“It’s about changing Nigeria. What must happen here is that we must start not just a party, but a movement… to on their own take over government, not us,” he said.

On his views about President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Amaechi stated, “I have never believed that Tinubu is a material to govern the country… People want Buhari to come back.”

Comparing current economic conditions to those under former President Muhammadu Buhari, he said the naira has fallen drastically.

“Dollar was I think ₦460 or five hundred and something, now a dollar is ₦1,580. That is more than 100 per cent,” he said.

When asked whether the worsening exchange rate could be a deliberate policy, Amaechi argued, “Whether it’s a deliberate government policy or not, any government that does not take into consideration the people you are governing is not a policy. President Tinubu said he is not here to make Nigerians happy.”

On his political ambition, he said, “I have the right to be ambitious, I am not overambitious.”