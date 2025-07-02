Prominent opposition politicians including ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, were at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja for a media conference of the emerging opposition coalition.

Other key political figures sighted at the venue include a former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; a former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi; Senator Dino Melaye; a former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung; publisher and PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu; Senators Gabriel Suswam and Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party; and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha.

Also in attendance is a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd.).

The coalition, which cuts across the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and other political interests, is meeting under the platform of the African Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political vehicle to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls.

A former Senate President, David Mark, who recently resigned his membership of the PDP, is expected to lead the media conference as the newly appointed interim national chairman of the ADC.

A former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has also been named interim national secretary of the coalition-backed ADC.