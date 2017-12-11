Ex- Nigeria Airways workers to protest in Abuja over delayed pension

Agitated by the delay in the payment of N45bn pension recently approved by the Federal Government, some former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways are mobilizing for more protests in Abuja and other locations in the country, Daily Trust has learnt.

Many of the workers are worried that few days to Christmas, they are still uncertain about when the money approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in September would be paid.

Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika had, at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting three weeks ago, assured the workers that the money would be paid before Christmas.

However, the workers say there is no clue yet on the promise made by the Minister which explains why they are planning more protests to pressurize the government to effect the payment.

The Abuja protest is expected to take place on Wednesday according to the notice sent to members which Daily Trust sighted yesterday.

The protest is being coordinated by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Nigeria Airways branch.

“You are to inform your members especially those from the North to be at Abuja on 12/12/2017 for peaceful protest taking place on Wednesday 13/12/2017 for nonpayment of our entitlement by the Govt”, the notice posted on the BringBackNigeria Airways social media page read.

Another ex-worker who pleaded not to be named said former Nigerian Airways retirees in London are also planning a peaceful protest at the Nigerian House in the UK to demand for the payment of the entitlement.

However, the date and time for the protest in abroad is yet to be fixed.