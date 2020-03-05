Buhari sacks Dakuku as NIMASA DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has removed Dr. Dakuku Peterside as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

In his place, Buhari is believed to have approved the appointment of Bashir Jamoh, who is currently the Executive Director, Administration and Finance as the new DG.

The tenure of Dakuku Peterside who was appointed in 2016 to head the maritime agency is expected to come to end on March 10, 2020.

Jamoh who hails from Kaduna, is also the current President of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CiOTA).

The 56-year-old holds a PhD from the University of Port Harcourt, specialising in Logistics and Transport Management.

He also holds a master’s degree in Management from Korea Maritime and Ocean University, a post-graduate diploma in Management Sciences from Bayero University, Kano and a diploma in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Jamoh is also said to have 32 years of professional experience in the transportation and maritime sector. He is the author of the book “Harnessing Nigeria’s Maritime Assets: Past, Present, and Future.”

Jamoh joined NIMASA in 2003 as an assistant chief commercial officer, eastern and central zones.

He served with the Kaduna State government before transferring his services to the then National Maritime Authority in 1994.