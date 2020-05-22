FAAN staff to get 50% salary for May

Workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other aviation agencies would be getting half salaries in May, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with plans to pay the rest when operations resume. This is to ensure the survival of the agencies, as there had not been revenue collection due to the closure of airports nationwide and suspension of flights.

In a memo dated 19th of May, 2020, management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria notified the staff its decision to pay half salaries for May and also assured that when revenue collection resumes and improves, the balance would be paid.

FAAN, in a notification with reference: FAAN/HQ/Admin/2020/05, stated: “This is to notify all staff that due to the dwindling revenue generation amidst COVID19 pandemic, management may not be able to pay full salary to staff as from May 2020.

“However, as soon as the revenue generation improves, the balance will be paid. This measure is to ensure the survival of the organisation. For over two months, activities have been grounded to a halt in the industry to prevent the spread of the virus through air travel.”

Other Aviation agencies such as: Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), may also adopt the decision of FAAN since they are all self-sustaining and derive their revenue from flight operations.

In addition, findings showed that ground handling companies and other ancillary providers in the industry are also affected by the pandemic.

Some airlines months back had told their staff that without flight operations, there would be no salaries while others managed to pay half month salaries in April. – Thisday.