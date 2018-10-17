Fayose storms EFCC office as immunity ends

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has arrived at the Abuja office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fayose’s immunity from arrest and prosecution ended yesterday as Kayode Fayemi swore-in as the new governor of Ekiti State.

Fayose entered into the EFCC office in Wuse 2 in the company of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fayose, who wore a customised T-shirt emblazoned with “EFCC I’m Here” over a pair of jeans and a face cap, went into the Commission with a bag pack.

Addressing journalists at the Commission, Fayose alleged that the EFCC deployed its men in his home, even when he had shown willingness to honour the Commission’s invitation.

Also speaking, Wike and Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), asked the Commission not to abuse the former governor’s rights.

Fani-Kayode, who also spoke with EFCC detectives, joked that he was a regular customer of the Commission and asked them not to maltreat Fayose.

After leading Fayose to the interrogation room, the EFCC asked Fayose to write a statement explaining how he spent N1.3bn he allegedly received from the Office of the National Security Adviser through a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, during the build-up to the 2014 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The funds allegedly traced to Fayose were said to be part of the N4.7bn allegedly handed to Obanikoro by the then National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.)

While about N1.3bn was allegedly given to Fayose, another N1.3bn was also handed over to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State in 2014, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The funds were said to have been transported from Lagos to Ekiti State by air.

Since the investigation began in 2015, the EFCC has interrogated over 20 persons.

Apart from Obanikoro and Omisore, others interrogated by the EFCC include Captain Ahmed Borodo, the pilot whose plane was allegedly chartered by Obanikoro; Aide-de-Camp to Obanikoro, Lt. Olumide Adewale; and Fayose’s aide, Abiodun Agbele (who is standing trial for allegedly receiving the funds on behalf of Fayose).