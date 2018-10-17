Senate summons security chiefs over Boko Haram

The Senate yesterday summoned heads of the various security agencies to appear before its relevant committees and explain how they intend to curtail the rising killings being carried out by Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.

The summon came against the backdrop of the killings of two staff humanitarian workers, Saifura Khorsa and Hauwa Liman, back-to-back by insurgents.

Ms. Liman was abducted in an attack in Rann on in March, alongside Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa and Alice Loksha. Saifura was killed on September 16 and Hauwa the following day reportedly by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) while Alice remains in captivity, along with Leah Sharibu, a 15-year-old student abducted by the group in a separate incident in February.

Speaking at plenary, Saraki said: “Distinguished colleagues, irrespective of the decision that we have taken, I believe that our committees on Defence and Security, as part of their own responsibilities, should engage with the security agencies to find out if there are other issues that need to be addressed in order to prevent the recurrence of such sad incident.”

He pledged the commitment of the parliament to continue to work with the nation’s Armed Forces to stop the killings and improve security across the country.

Adopting a motion on “The tragic execution of voluntary health workers, Saifura Khorsa and Hauwa Liman by Boko Haram sect and the urgent need to rescue the remaining health worker, Alice Loksha in captivity,” the House of Representatives tasked the Federal Government to intensify efforts in collaborating with other countries in the fight against terrorism in the country.

It equally urged development partners not to relent in their aid and support for the fight against in the country.

Leading debate on the motion, Chike Okafor expressed dismay that in spite of negotiations, the insurgents went ahead to kill the humanitarian workers.

Contributing to the debate, Kingsley Chinda lamented the deplorable security situation in the country, stating that it was obvious the Federal Government has failed in its duties to the people.

“This is one area that we have agreed that the present system has failed. Issues of security on the floor of this House have been discussed more than any other issue.

“There is no month that we have not discussed issued of security. How long are we going keep on passing resolutions that are not implemented.

“We must begin to exercise the power that we have. The primary responsibility of any government is to protect the lives and property of the people.”

On his part, Nnanna Igbokwe said the House has repeatedly approved funds for the security agencies without commensurate results. He said in as much as there was need for the government to urgently rescue others, who are still in Boko Haram captivity, efforts should also be intensified to secure other Nigerians.

“We have approved money for security agencies. We have approved money for the federal government. We can approve more. They should live up to their responsibilities,” the lawmaker stated.