FBI list: EFCC recovers N486m, arrests 28 suspects

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has said the collaboration between the commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) led to the recovery of $314,000 and N373m.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, Magu said the commission has also arrested 28 suspects in the process.

14 of the suspects have been charged and convicted while nine are still undergoing trial. The other five are still under investigations.

Magu, who spoke through Mohammed Rabo, Zonal Head, EFCC, Lagos, said while the sum of $314,000 had been recovered, the sum of N373m had been traced to various commercial banks by operatives attached to the Lagos zonal office of the commission. The monies equal N486m in all.

Recall that the FBI last week released a list of 80 persons most of whom are Nigerians for alleged online fraud.