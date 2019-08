President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted a new board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with Bernard Okumagba from Delta State emerging as the managing director.

The composition, according to Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq, (KJW), Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in a release on Tuesday, is subject to Senate confirmation.