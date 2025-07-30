Some Ghanaians have protested against Nigerians for allegedly engaging in mass prostitution and ritual killings in their country.

In a viral video yesterday, the protesters in their large numbers were seen wielding placards with various inscriptions, such as “Armed robbery and violent attacks must stop”; “Our health at stake due to mass prostitution”, and“Nigerians are kidnapping and using people for rituals”.

They also displayed a picture of a Ghanaian, whom a Nigerian allegedly killed in the Accra area of the country.

Speaking in a video, a lady in her mid-30s said Nigerians must leave because of their conduct.

“Nigerians must go because you can’t be in someone’s country and be doing anyhow. Nigerians must go,” she yelled.

Another protester said Nigerians had taken over their major markets and were perpetrating evil of sorts in their country.

Reacting to the development, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, yesterday condemned the generalisation of Nigerians as criminals, describing it as unfair and dangerous.

She stressed that while a few individuals might be involved in wrongdoing, the majority of Nigerians liGhanaiansving in Ghana are law-abiding and contribute positively to society.

She said: “Nigerians are not criminals. They are good ambassadors wherever they find themselves. Those bad ones should be fished out and made to face necessary sanctions.

“Ghana and Nigeria are like Siamese twins. They are brothers and such in the spirit of ECOWAS and regional integration should continue to live in peace like brothers.”

The NIDCOM boss thus appealed for calm and urged Nigerians living in Ghana not to be provoked or go into violence with anyone, as the issue is being handled at the diplomatic level.

She advised anyone using inciting words to desist henceforth, be it Nigerians or Ghanaians, as it was capable of escalating the matter.

Dabiri-Erewa also advised Nigerians to disregard the videos announcing that Nigerian’ shops and properties were destroyed by Ghanaians.

She lauded Ghanaian and Nigerian High Commissioners for their efforts to control the situation, adding that the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, had also been in touch with the Ghanaian authorities and had taken some proactive measures.