President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has offered immediate employment into the Federal Civil Service, N250,000 and scholarship up to PhD level to 200 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in recognition of their outstanding performance during their service years between 2020–2023.

President Tinubu also eulogised the awardees for their “discipline, commitment, selflessness, teamwork, patriotism, and integrity.”

The President who was represented by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, at the combined President’s NYSC Honours Award Ceremony (2020-2023) at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, assured the honorees that the “Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission will immediately commence their employment process.

President Tinubu also announced that 10 physically challenged former corps members, who sustained varying degrees of disability during the service year, should also be offered employment.

He also added that all those honored including those with disabilities—will receive a scholarship to pursue a postgraduate degree at any Nigerian university of their choice up to doctorate level.

“In appreciation of their service to the nation, all the awardees will receive N250,000. Finally, each award recipient will be granted a scholarship to pursue postgraduate programs up to a degree in any university in the country,” President Tinubu said.

The President who stressed the administration’s commitment to youth empowerment said government has developed several youth-related programs, covering education, skills development, technology, and information sustainability.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, lauded President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the future of Nigerian youth. “Your presence here is a testament to the deep-rooted love you have for our nation’s young people,” highlighting the President’s record of supporting youth development initiatives.

The Minister explained that the ceremony was an opportunity to recognise the hard work, creativity, and integrity demonstrated by ex-Corps members, saying “Each outstanding honoree here today exemplifies the very best of what our youth can achieve. Their positive character and commitment have made them true role models, inspiring others nationwide,” he said.

He noted that the federal government’s dedication to empowering youth through programs focused on startup support, job creation—especially in the areas of technology and renewable energy—and expanded opportunities for leadership.

He applauded the recent increase in NYSC members’ allowance from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000, underscoring that this adjustment was a response to current economic demands and not a political gesture.

Commending the NYSC’s founding members and past leaders, the Minister praised successive generations of Corps members for their continued dedication, particularly in advancing national development in rural communities and pledged his ministry’s ongoing support to strengthen the NYSC and ensure its positive impact endures.

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, on his part, commended the contributions of Nigerian youth to the nation’s progress, saying they are the future of our great nation and a vital force for our collective progress and preservation of our social, cultural, and national heritage.