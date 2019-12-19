FG declares Dec 25, 26, Jan 1, 2020 public holidays

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, announced this on Thursday in Abuja through a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah.

Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the 2019 Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He enjoined all Christians to live by the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ.

According to him, those virtues hinge on compassion, patience, peace, humility, righteousness, and love for one another.

The minister said living by them would guarantee an atmosphere of peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola said the determination of the government to ensure peace and security would engender inflow of foreign direct investment, thereby revitalising the nation’s economy.

He said it would also improve employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the country.

The minister expressed confidence that 2020 would be a breakthrough year for all Nigerians.

He assured Nigerians that the Federal Government, under the “visionary leadership’’ of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), would make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

“With love for one another, hard work, selfless service, patience and patriotism, Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations,’’ Aregbesola said.