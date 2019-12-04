FG holds workers’ promotion exam Dec 14

The Federal Government has fixed December 14, 2019 for the 2019 promotion examination for some categories of civil servants.

Those concerned are civil servants on Salary Grade Level 06 to 13 under the pool of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The examination will hold simultaneously in six centres in the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, I.A. Mairiga, announced this in a circular dated December 2, 2019.

Mairiga signed the circular, marked HCSF/CMO/EM/AOD/073/VOL.1/9, on behalf of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

According to the circular, sighted by our correspondent on Tuesday, the examination will be preceded by verification and accreditation on December 9 and 12.

The director disclosed that civil servants in the South-South will sit for the examination at the Federal Training Centre, Calabar; South-West, Federal Training Centre, Lagos; and South-East, Federal Training Centre, Enugu.

Others are North Central, Public Service Institute, Kubwa, Abuja; North-East, Federal Secretariat, Bauchi; and North-West, Federal Training Centre, Kaduna.

Mairiga noted that to be eligible for the examination, the civil servants on SGL 6-13 must have spent a minimum of two years and three years, respectively, on their present grade levels by December 31, 2018.

The eligible candidates were directed to attend the screening/accreditation with the originals and photocopies of their valid staff identity cards, birth certificates, letters and gazette of first appointments, letters and gazette of confirmation of appointment and letter of last three promotions among others.