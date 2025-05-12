The Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, on Sunday reversed his earlier stance and pledged full support for the National Security Summit being organised by the National Assembly.

Describing the proposed summit as “a timely initiative to tackle Nigeria’s growing security concerns”, Badaru expressed his commitment to participate in the two-day event and ensure its outcome translates into concrete actions.

The minister’s latest position marks a notable departure from his remarks on Wednesday during an inter-ministerial briefing, where he had suggested that developing a security strategy would be more effective than convening a summit.

Badaru also differed with the House of Representatives over its claims that insurgents possessed more sophisticated weaponry than the military.

Reacting to his earlier comments, the Senate on Thursday berated the minister for dismissing the proposed summit, warning him to refrain from making statements capable of sparking tension between the executive and legislative arms of government.

However, while addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Badaru rescinded his earlier position on the proposed summit.

He acknowledged the importance of dialogue and inclusive policymaking, stressing that the real impact lied in turning discussions into strategic reforms.

“When you hold a summit, you hear people speak, gather perspectives, and take those insights back to review and strengthen our strategy, which is translated into action. That’s how change happens,” Badaru stated.

He further commended the National Assembly’s efforts, pledging to play an active role in the summit and champion the implementation of its recommendations.

“I will participate in the National Assembly security summit and ensure that whatever outcomes from the summit are translated into action and lead to tangible results. It is a commendable move towards inclusive policy-making,” he added.

Also, in a significant move to address the pressing security concerns in the northern region, the Northern States Governors’ Forum resolved to establish inter-state platforms to coordinate surveillance on joint borders.

This decision was made during a joint meeting with the Chairmen of the Northern States Traditional Rulers’ Council, held on Saturday in Kaduna.

According to a communiqué signed by the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, who also doubles as the Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, “The Forum resolved to urgently set up inter-state platforms to coordinate surveillance on our joint borders.”

Yahaya noted that the initiative underscores the forum’s commitment to tackling security challenges through collaborative efforts. By working together, stressing that the governors aim to enhance security and stability across their shared borders, ultimately promoting a safer environment for citizens.

The communiqué, issued after the meeting in Kaduna, highlighted the forum’s dedication to addressing various regional challenges, commending the President for his administration’s support

“The forum commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his sustained commitment to addressing security challenges and infrastructural deficits in Northern Nigeria,” the statement added.

The forum has at the meeting reiterated its support for the creation of state police and urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for its implementation. It also resolved to work with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to increase support to federal security agencies and strengthen local initiatives in combating security challenges.