Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that he is not desperate to return to office, revealing that his “spirit left the Government House long ago.”

Fubara, however, acknowledged the immense support he had received from many people and emphasised the importance of standing by those who have made sacrifices for him.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a Night of Tributes organizsd by the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum in honour of the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark.

The event took place at the Royal House of Grace Church in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Fubara warned that the solemn occasion should not be misinterpreted, especially in light of some politically charged comments made by earlier speakers and clergy.

This marked his first public speech since President Bola Tinubu suspended him from office and declared a state of emergency in the state on March 18, 2025.

“If I had my way, I wouldn’t want to return,” Fubara said. “But many people, including the late Chief Clark, have made sacrifices for me. That’s why I must stand by them.”

Reacting to comments made by some speakers, Fubara expressed concern that the event might be misrepresented as a political rally targeting his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, and President Tinubu. He urged speakers to exercise restraint.

“This is my first time speaking publicly since the events of March 18,” he said. “I’ve attended several gatherings, but I’ve been careful with my words. When the mood of an event doesn’t align with my beliefs, I feel uncomfortable—because many of you don’t truly understand the situation.”

Fubara continued, “It’s not about shouting ‘Oshobe, Oshobe.’ At a point, that doesn’t solve anything. I had to be here because Pa Clark was special to me. My presence today is the most significant contribution I can make to honour him.”

He cautioned that the event’s focus should remain on paying tribute to the late Pa Clark and not veer into political territory.

“This programme is a tribute to Pa Clark. It’s not about Sim Fubara,” he stressed. “Even though I respect the message from the bishop, today is not the time for political declarations. Otherwise, people will leave here saying Fubara gathered his supporters to attack the minister or the President. That’s not my mission.”

He added, “Do you think I’m even interested in going back? Just look at me—I look better now. I have peace. If I had my way, I wouldn’t go back there. My spirit left Government House long ago.”

Fubara emphasised that not every battle is worth fighting and urged the public to ask whether he truly desires to return to power.

“Inasmuch as we must stand with those who made sacrifices for us, that doesn’t mean we should start shooting blindly. Let us stay focused,” he advised.

He reiterated that the gathering was to honour Pa Clark and urged participants to reflect on the late statesman’s legacy of peace, justice, and selfless service.

Meanwhile, in a statement released by his media aide, Nelson Chukwudi, Governor Fubara urged his supporters to refrain from confrontational rhetoric and to follow his example of strategic restraint and peacebuilding.

He noted that some remarks and actions by supporters were inconsistent with his own values and could further inflame tensions in the state.

Fubara said he often wonders whether his supporters truly consider whether their approach leads to peace and reconciliation.

He warned against acts that could worsen the already delicate situation.

As a leader, he said, he remained conscious of the weight of responsibility on his shoulders and is committed to acting within the law to restore stability and move Rivers State forward.

He also stated that he now enjoys peace of mind and better health and called on all to draw inspiration from the late Chief Clark’s life, particularly his dedication to unity, justice, and peace in the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

During his homily, Apostle Zilly Aggrey quoted James 4:13–16, Hebrews 12:14–15, and Matthew 7:12, stressing the need for wisdom and reconciliation among political actors.

Apostle Aggrey urged all parties involved in the crisis to make peace, emphasising that only a united people can overcome adversity.

He thanked former governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his role in Fubara’s emergence as governor and encouraged him to champion reconciliation for the good of the state.

Aggrey also commended PresidentTinubu for his efforts in managing the political crisis and appealed for more proactive measures to restore democratic stability in Rivers State.

Other dignitaries who spoke at the event included former Governor and Chairman of the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum, Chief Rufus George; former Deputy Governor, Sir Gabriel Toby; Senator Benneth Birabi; Prof. Atuboyedia Obianime; Prof. Steve Azaiki; Ms. Ann Kio Briggs; Bishop Elkanah Hanson; Senator Andrew Uchendu; Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe; Prof. Roseline Konya; and Senator John Azuta Mbata.

Accompanying Governor Fubara were Senator John Azuta Mbata, Senator Adawari Michael Pepple, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka, Chief Hanny Woko, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Dr. Edison Ehie, and Chief Theodore Georgewill.

The occasion also drew the attendance of Awaji-Inombek Abiante, representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency, Chikodi Dike, and other dignitaries.