FG provides emergency numbers for Nigerians in Libya

December 3, 2017 0

The Federal Government has provided emergency numbers and email addresses for distressed Nigerians in Libya who may wish to contact the nation’s mission in Tripoli for assistance.

The spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Tope Elias-Fatile, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, explained that the numbers are available 24 hours to render assistance to any Nigerian in need.

The numbers are, +218910144487, +218925099384 and +218917953365.

The email addresses for contacting the Embassy or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja are: nigeria@nigeriantripoli.org and help@foreignaffairs.gov.ng.

