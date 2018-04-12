Fidelity Bank alerts public to negative media campaign against it

Fidelity Bank has alerted the public to an attempt to bring its image to disrepute.

The financial institution stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The bank added that it had reported the matter to the authorities.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to spurious allegations against the bank and its officials, making the rounds online and on social media”.

“The unsubstantiated claims and accusations, designed to mislead the banking and general public are completely false, treacherous and libelous.

“This latest attempt to bring the image of the bank to disrepute is the result of a failed blackmail and extortionist attempt, which has been reported to the authorities. We urge the public to disregard the falsehood in its entirety!

“As a full-fledged commercial bank, operating in Nigeria, we are a responsible corporate citizen and our operations are guided by the laws of the land as well as local and international banking standards.

“At Fidelity Bank, we remain committed to providing excellent banking services to all and will not be distracted by the antics of these detractors”.