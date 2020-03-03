Fidelity Bank receives honour at 2019 Silverbird Man of the Year Awards

Top Nigerian lender, Fidelity Bank Plc was Friday honoured for its innovative digital banking solutions and consistent support for Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country at the 2019 Silverbird Man of the year awards.

Fidelity Bank received the Financial Sector Award of Bank of The Year at the ceremony, which held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels, Lagos. Organized by Silverbird communications and instituted 14 years ago, the Man of The Year awards is used to recognize individuals and institutions that have impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians.

The award was received on behalf of the bank by Executive Director, Corporate Banking, Obaro Odeghe who dedicated the award to customers and other stakeholders, stating that it will further spur the bank to greater heights in the delivery of financial services.

“We are delighted to be the first winner of the newly introduced Financial Sector Category of the Sliverbird Man of The Year. We are encouraged to continue to contribute our best to providing banking and financial services, supporting businesses and contributing to the development of the Nigerian economy”, he said.

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State received the Silverbird Man of the year award, while the Silverbird extraordinary personality award was presented to the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

Other personalities to receive awards include business magnate, Femi Otedola; Showbiz Promoter, Paul Okoye and Jacky Hathiramani who all received the extraordinary achievement awards.

Ace comedian, Ali Baba; Bruce Onobrakpeya; Nyekachi Douglas (Miss World Africa); Olutosin Araromi (MBGN – Universe); Mohammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police, were also honoured.

Honorees of the Silverbird posthumous award are former Nigerian president, Shehu Shagari; Adeniran Ogunsanya; Alfred Rewane, and Chuba Okadigbo, former Senate President.

Past winners of the Silverbird awards are late Dora Akunyili, Nasir El- Rufai, Nuhu Ribadu, Adams Oshiomhole, Mike Adenuga, Godswill Akpabio and Aliko Dangote.

Others are Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Peter Obi, Babatunde Fashola, Emmanuel Uduaghan and Willie Obiano.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over 5 million customers who are serviced across its 250 business offices and various digital banking channels. The bank is focused on select niche corporate banking sectors as well as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and its currently driving its retail banking businesses through its robust digital banking channels.