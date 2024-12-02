A devastating fire destroyed goods worth millions of naira on Monday, as it ravaged 17 shops at the Moniya market in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The blaze, which began around 12.30am, is believed to have been triggered by a power surge.

The PUNCH, on a visit to the scene, gathered that the fire caused significant damage, with valuable goods and cash destroyed.

The Babaloja of Moniya Garage, Kolawole Balogun, and Chairman of the Garage, Saliu Bello, disclosed that they were alerted by a security guard about the fire at around 12.30am.

Both expressed deep concern over the extent of the losses.

Balogun said, “I rushed to the market as soon as I got the call. We lost multimillion-naira goods. The prompt arrival of the fire service prevented even greater devastation.

“In addition to the goods, cash in millions of naira was also destroyed. Many traders often store their money in their shops when they leave for the night.”

Several victims, including Yetunde Musa, Ajetunmobi Idowu, Olaide Badmus, Balogun Sulaimon, and Ajetunmobi Kolawole, called on the government to provide immediate support for those affected.