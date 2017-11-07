FirstBank promotes female youth entrepreneurship with House of Tara Int’l

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has partnered with House of Tara in organising the event “1000 Voices” to celebrate and promote female youth entrepreneurship.

The event, scheduled to hold on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at the Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos is organised to explore and promote the rich opportunities in the cosmetic industry whilst encouraging participants to leverage this opportunity to achieve economic empowerment.

House of Tara International was established in 1998 by Tara Fela-Durotoye and has since set up over 10,000 micro beauty entrepreneurs.

The event “1000 Voices” is a platform specially designed to celebrate and reward the top 1000 beauty entrepreneurs and sales representatives.

Expected at the event are key players in the cosmetic industry including investors, beauty entrepreneurs, make-up artists, retailers and other stakeholders to celebrate innovation, creativity and commercial successes in the growing beauty and cosmetic industry in the country.

The event is tailored to promote entrepreneurial excellence within Nigeria’s beauty space as it builds on House of Tara’s 2013 ‘100 Voices’ campaign, which focused on celebrating individuals who have contributed to the development of the beauty ecosystem, despite the odds.

Renowned entrepreneurs billed to attend the event include Ibukun Awosika, Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Limited and Linda Ikeji, media entrepreneur.

The event will include plenary sessions with FirstBank and Google Nigeria, as well as other notable brands, to deliberate on subjects such as managing finance, social media marketing, branding and makeup.

According to the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Folake – Ani-Mumuney, “FirstBank’s participation in the House of Tara’s “1000 Voices” National Beauty Summit is in recognition of the invaluable entrepreneurship opportunities created by House of Tara over the years. This aligns with our resolve to continuously promote and support SMEs and entrepreneurship to build a sustainable economy for the benefit of us all”.