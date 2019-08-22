FirstBank to promote new agri-business opportunities

First Bank of Nigeria has announced plans to promote sustainable agriculture value-chain as a substantial source of Nigeria’s economic development.

Dr Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said that the bank would hold its 2019 FirstBank Agric Expo themed; “Agricultural Value Chain – Spotlighting Opportunities and Managing Risks, would hold on Aug. 30, with Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of AFREXIM Bank as the Keynote Speaker.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FirstBank Agric Expo, launched in 2017, provides platform for national discourse on sustainable agriculture value-chain as a substantial source of Nigeria’s economic development, improved contribution to her balance of trade as well as foreign exchange.

Adeduntan said: ”In the last 125 years, more than any other financial institution, we have played a key role in financing different sectors of not just the Nigerian economy but other economies in sub-Saharan Africa.

“As Nigeria expands opportunities in its non-oil sector – especially Agriculture – we remain committed to the growth of the agricultural sector and its contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.”

Adeduntan said that the bank’s consistency in convening the FirstBank Agric Expo is a demonstration of its commitment to building the agribusiness economy.

He said that agribusiness was capable of delivering sustained prosperity by meeting domestic food security goals, generating exports, supporting sustainable income and creating employment opportunities.

Adeduntan said that the expo would host over 600 delegates and over 60 exhibitors to display the latest technology in farm equipment, tools and machinery as well as packaged finished agricultural produce, logistics and supply.

He said that it would also keep the participants and sundry agribusiness practitioners abreast with new opportunities in the Agricultural industry.