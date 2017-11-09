FirstBank unveils Universities’ Ethics Challenge

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its partnership with the CFA Society Nigeria to host the Universities’ Ethics Challenge.

The event which is scheduled for November 9 – 12, 2017 is one of the educational outreach programmes designed by CFA Society Nigeria for university students; it aligns with FirstBank’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability strategic approach to education and fits into the theme of one of the Bank’s Endowment programmes in Nigerian Universities – The Samuel Asabia Chair for Business Ethics at the University of Lagos.

The Ethics Challenge will take place at FirstAcademy, FirstBank’s strategic platform for competence development, knowledge management and workplace culture change, on November 9 and 10, 2017; and the final results of the Ethic Challenge will be announced during the CFA Society Nigeria’s 2017 Charter Award Dinner scheduled for November 12, 2017 at the Grand Banquet Hall, Civic Centre, Lagos.

FirstBank has thrown its weight behind the CFA Society Nigeria in organising this event as part of its commitment to ethics, professional excellence, capacity building and inclusive growth of Nigerians, while the event also underpins the Bank’s core values of Entrepreneurship, Professionalism, Integrity and Customer Service. CFA Institute is a global, not-for-profit association of investment professionals with a mission to lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society.

The Ethics Challenge is designed to promote a high level of professionalism and ethical practices in investment research by students from universities and business schools.

The 2017 Ethics challenge would comprise ten Nigerian Universities, five students and one faculty advisor each participating in the Challenge.

Each participating university will be given an identical case study that focuses on ethical issues and problems that are prevalent in the local financial market and the global best practices in dealing with ethical dilemma.

The students will analyse the issues in the case study and provide recommendations.

Speaking on the event, FirstBank Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Folake Ani-Mumuney asserted that FirstBank’s Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability focus areas of People Empowerment and Education are in line with CFA’s promotion of educational excellence.

“Core to our educational interventions is the Bank’s Endowment programme which has instituted Professorial Chairs in academic fields in several universities across our geopolitical zones and also facilitated infrastructural development in some of these universities to complement government’s efforts in educational development. FirstBank remains committed to partnering with initiatives that will drive the sustainable development of education in our nation” she enthused.