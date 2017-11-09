Amuneke signs deal to coach top Sudanese club

Former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Amuneke has been appointed coach of Sudanese top division club Al Khartoum Watani after signing a two-year deal.

Amuneke, who was unveiled Tuesday evening will work as the new head coach for the Al Khartoum Watani in the forthcoming season.

The former Nigeria U-17 and U-20 coach will now be stepping into the shoes of Ghanaian coach Kwesi Appiah who took over the reins as Black Star’s head coach for the third time earlier in the year.

Among other successes as a coach, Amuneke led Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to a fifth title at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup title in Chile.