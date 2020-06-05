Forbes names richest musician, top-earning global celebrities

Kanye West is now a billionaire and the highest paid musician in the world, according to the 2020 edition of Forbes annual celebrity 100 list.

Clocking in with 2020 earnings of $170 million, the rapper ranks at number two.

He came next to sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who earned $590m, $340m of which came from the 51% sale of her Kylie Cosmetics.

After Jenner and West, the 10 highest paid celebrities are : Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Tyler Perry, Neymar, Howard Stern, Lebron James and Dwayne Johnson.

According to Forbes, West is now officially worth $1.3 billion.

His status is thanks in large part to the multi-hyphenate’s contract with Adidas for his massively popular sneaker brand Yeezy.

This drove in that same seven-figure in sales in 2019.

Adding to West’s net worth are profits from his Yeezy apparel line — the brand of which he owns outright — as well as his music.

See the full list below:

1. Kylie Jenner – $590m