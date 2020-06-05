Forbes names richest musician, top-earning global celebrities

Kanye West is now a billionaire and the highest paid musician in the world, according to the 2020 edition of Forbes annual celebrity 100 list.
Clocking in with 2020 earnings of $170 million, the rapper ranks at number two.
He came next to sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who earned $590m, $340m of which came from the 51% sale of her Kylie Cosmetics.
After Jenner and West, the 10 highest paid celebrities are : Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Tyler Perry, Neymar, Howard Stern, Lebron James and Dwayne Johnson.
According to Forbes, West is now officially worth $1.3 billion.
His status is thanks in large part to the multi-hyphenate’s contract with Adidas for his massively popular sneaker brand Yeezy.
This drove in that same seven-figure in sales in 2019.
Adding to West’s net worth are profits from his Yeezy apparel line — the brand of which he owns outright — as well as his music.
See the full list below:
1. Kylie Jenner – $590m
- Kanye West – $170m
- Roger Federer – $106.3m
- Cristiano Ronaldo – $105m
- Lionel Messi – $104m
- Tyler Perry – $97m
- Neymar – $95.5m
- Howard Stern – $90m
- LeBron James – $88.2m
- Dwayne Johnson – $87.5m
- Rush Limbaugh – $85m
- Ellen DeGeneres – $84m
- Bill Simmons – $82.5m
- Elton John – $81m
- James Patterson – $80m
- Stephen Curry – $74.4m
- Ariana Grande – $72m
- Ryan Reynolds – $71.5m
- Gordon Ramsay – $70m
- Jonas Brothers – $68.5m
- The Chainsmokers – $68m
- Dr Phil McGraw – $65.5m
- Ed Sheeran – $64m
- Kevin Durant – $63.9m
- Taylor Swift – $63.5m
- Tiger Woods – $62.3m
- Kirk Cousins – $60.5m
- Post Malone – $60m
- JK Rowling – $60m
- Ryan Seacrest – $60m
- Carson Wentz – $59.1m
- Rolling Stones – $59m
- Mark Wahlberg – $58m
- Tyson Fury – $57m
- Marshmello – $56m
- Russell Westbrook – $56m
- Ben Affleck – $55m
- Sean Combs – $55m
- Shawn Mendes – $54.5m
- Vin Diesel – $54m
- Lewis Hamilton – $54m
- Jay-Z – $53.5m
- Billie Eilish – $53m
- Rory McIlroy – $52m
- Simon Cowell – $51m
- Jerry Seinfeld – $51m
- BTS – $50m
- Kim Kardashian West – $49.5m
- Drake – $49m
- Jared Goff – $49m
- Judy Sheindlin – $49m
- Akshay Kumar – $48.5m
- Conor McGregor – $48m
- James Harden – $47.8m
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – $47.6m
- Jennifer Lopez – $47.5m
- Anthony Joshua – $47m
- Pink – $47m
- Deontay Wilder – $46.5m
- David Copperfield – $46m
- Rihanna – $46m
- Luke Bryan – $45.5m
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5m
- Backstreet Boys – $45m
- Tom Brady – $45m
- Phil Collins – $45m
- Drew Brees – $44.8m
- Novak Djokovic – $44.6m
- Will Smith – $44.5m
- Blake Shelton – $43.5m
- Sean Hannity – $43m
- Sofía Vergara – $43m
- Celine Dion – $42m
- Kyrie Irving – $41.9m
- The Eagles – $41m
- Adam Sandler – $41m
- Phil Mickelson – $40.8m
- Julio Jones – $40.5m
- Metallica – $40.5m
- Jackie Chan – $40m
- Rafael Nadal – $40m
- Heidi Klum – $39.5m
- Travis Scott – $39.5m
- Kevin Hart – $39m
- Klay Thompson – $38.8m
- Katy Perry – $38.5m
- Lady Gaga – $38m
- Bon Jovi – $38m
- U2 – $38m
- Naomi Osaka – $37.4m
- Canelo Alvarez – $37m
- Damian Lillard – $37m
- Paul McCartney – $37m
- Oprah Winfrey – $37m
- DJ Khaled – $36.5m
- Kiss – $36.5m
- Sebastian Vettel – $36.3m
- Serena Williams – $36m
- Angelina Jolie – $35.5m
- Mohamed Salah – $35.1m