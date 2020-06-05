Forbes names richest musician, top-earning global celebrities

Kanye West is now a billionaire and the highest paid musician in the world, according to the 2020 edition of Forbes annual celebrity 100 list.

Clocking in with 2020 earnings of $170 million, the rapper ranks at number two.

He came next to sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who earned $590m, $340m of which came from the 51% sale of her Kylie Cosmetics.

After Jenner and West, the 10 highest paid celebrities are : Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Tyler Perry, Neymar, Howard Stern, Lebron James and Dwayne Johnson.

According to Forbes, West is now officially worth $1.3 billion.

His status is thanks in large part to the multi-hyphenate’s contract with Adidas for his massively popular sneaker brand Yeezy.

This drove in that same seven-figure in sales in 2019.

Adding to West’s net worth are profits from his Yeezy apparel line — the brand of which he owns outright — as well as his music.

See the full list below:
1. Kylie Jenner – $590m

  1. Kanye West – $170m
  2. Roger Federer – $106.3m
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo – $105m
  4. Lionel Messi – $104m
  5. Tyler Perry – $97m
  6. Neymar – $95.5m
  7. Howard Stern – $90m
  8. LeBron James – $88.2m
  9. Dwayne Johnson – $87.5m
  10. Rush Limbaugh – $85m
  11. Ellen DeGeneres – $84m
  12. Bill Simmons – $82.5m
  13. Elton John – $81m
  14. James Patterson – $80m
  15. Stephen Curry – $74.4m
  16. Ariana Grande – $72m
  17. Ryan Reynolds – $71.5m
  18. Gordon Ramsay – $70m
  19. Jonas Brothers – $68.5m
  20. The Chainsmokers – $68m
  21. Dr Phil McGraw – $65.5m
  22. Ed Sheeran – $64m
  23. Kevin Durant – $63.9m
  24. Taylor Swift – $63.5m
  25. Tiger Woods – $62.3m
  26. Kirk Cousins – $60.5m
  27. Post Malone – $60m
  28. JK Rowling – $60m
  29. Ryan Seacrest – $60m
  30. Carson Wentz – $59.1m
  31. Rolling Stones – $59m
  32. Mark Wahlberg – $58m
  33. Tyson Fury – $57m
  34. Marshmello – $56m
  35. Russell Westbrook – $56m
  36. Ben Affleck – $55m
  37. Sean Combs – $55m
  38. Shawn Mendes – $54.5m
  39. Vin Diesel – $54m
  40. Lewis Hamilton – $54m
  41. Jay-Z – $53.5m
  42. Billie Eilish – $53m
  43. Rory McIlroy – $52m
  44. Simon Cowell – $51m
  45. Jerry Seinfeld – $51m
  46. BTS – $50m
  47. Kim Kardashian West – $49.5m
  48. Drake – $49m
  49. Jared Goff – $49m
  50. Judy Sheindlin – $49m
  51. Akshay Kumar – $48.5m
  52. Conor McGregor – $48m
  53. James Harden – $47.8m
  54. Giannis Antetokounmpo – $47.6m
  55. Jennifer Lopez – $47.5m
  56. Anthony Joshua – $47m
  57. Pink – $47m
  58. Deontay Wilder – $46.5m
  59. David Copperfield – $46m
  60. Rihanna – $46m
  61. Luke Bryan – $45.5m
  62. Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5m
  63. Backstreet Boys – $45m
  64. Tom Brady – $45m
  65. Phil Collins – $45m
  66. Drew Brees – $44.8m
  67. Novak Djokovic – $44.6m
  68. Will Smith – $44.5m
  69. Blake Shelton – $43.5m
  70. Sean Hannity – $43m
  71. Sofía Vergara – $43m
  72. Celine Dion – $42m
  73. Kyrie Irving – $41.9m
  74. The Eagles – $41m
  75. Adam Sandler – $41m
  76. Phil Mickelson – $40.8m
  77. Julio Jones – $40.5m
  78. Metallica – $40.5m
  79. Jackie Chan – $40m
  80. Rafael Nadal – $40m
  81. Heidi Klum – $39.5m
  82. Travis Scott – $39.5m
  83. Kevin Hart – $39m
  84. Klay Thompson – $38.8m
  85. Katy Perry – $38.5m
  86. Lady Gaga – $38m
  87. Bon Jovi – $38m
  88. U2 – $38m
  89. Naomi Osaka – $37.4m
  90. Canelo Alvarez – $37m
  91. Damian Lillard – $37m
  92. Paul McCartney – $37m
  93. Oprah Winfrey – $37m
  94. DJ Khaled – $36.5m
  95. Kiss – $36.5m
  96. Sebastian Vettel – $36.3m
  97. Serena Williams – $36m
  98. Angelina Jolie – $35.5m
  99. Mohamed Salah – $35.1m

