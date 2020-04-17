Former Pres. Jonathan condoles late Keniebi Okoko’s family

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the family of Professor Kimse Okoko, the people and Government of Bayelsa State over the sudden death of Pastor Keniebi Okoko, describing his passing as shocking and most painful.

Okoko, a successful businessman and politician, died suddenly in a Lagos hospital on Tuesday April 14, 2020, aged 42.

In a condolence message to Professor Kimse Okoko, father of the deceased, the former President noted that Okoko died in his prime, adding that there was still so much he could have offered towards the progress and development of Bayelsa State and Nigeria, given his great ideas and lofty dreams.

In the message Dr. Jonathan wrote: “I condole with Professor Kimse Okoko, his entire family and sympathizers on the untimely death of Keniebe Okoko, which occurred on Tuesday April 14, 2020 in Lagos at the age of 42.

“Keniebe was an enterprising businessman and politician who dedicated his life in service to God and humanity.

“His death is shocking and most painful as he was in his prime. Without a doubt, Keniebe still had a lot to offer to the progress and development of Bayelsa State and Nigeria as he was a young man full of great ideas and lofty dreams.

“As we all grieve over his death, I urge us to take solace in the fact that he lived a short but glorious life worthy of emulation.”