Four men in police net for alleged murder of Funke Olakunrin

Four men suspected to have murdered Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti have been arrested.

IGP Mohammed Adamu announced the arrests of the four suspects on Thursday.

But he said four other suspects, including the ringleader named Tambaya are on the run.

Adamu has declared Tambaya a wanted man.

Those arrested are: Lawal Mazaje,40, from Felele, Kogi and Adamu adamu, 50, from Jada in Adamawa.

The other two are Mohammed Shehu Usman, 26, from Illela Sokoto and Auwal Abubakar, 25, from Shinkafi, Zamfara state.

Funke Olakunrin was killed at Kajola on Ondo-Ore Road on 12 July 2019.

The murder, suspected to be by Fulani marauders triggered national uproar.

The police in a statement explained how the suspects were nabbed by a police crack team led by CP Fimihan Adeoye.

“After months of relentless efforts to apprehend the killers, the Police Team, on 4th March, 2020 during a follow-up action on a case of a high-profile armed robbery and kidnap for ransom that occurred in Ogun State, arrested one Auwal Abubakar ‘m’ 25yrs, an accessory after the fact of the crime, along Sagamu-Ore expressway in Ondo State.

“The arrest of Auwal Abubakar led to the arrest of two other members of the gang, Mohammed Shehu Usman and Lawal Mazaje in Benin, Edo State from whom cache of ammunition was recovered and one other Adamu Adamu in Akure, Ondo State.

“Having established sufficient physical and forensic evidence linking the suspects to the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the investigators, determined to clear all doubts relating to their findings.

“On 8th April, 2020, they conducted an Identification Parade at the Federal SARS Headquarters, Lagos which led to the positive and physical identification of three (3) suspects, Adamu Adamu, Lawal Mazaje and Mohammed Shehu Usman by a survivor of the earlier crime.

“The survivor gave a clear description of the roles each of the identified suspects played in the killing.

“At this point, the suspects capitulated and voluntarily offered a no-holds-barred confession on how Mrs Funke Olakunrin was killed.

“Investigations so far reveal that the operation that led to the killing was carried out by eight fully armed kidnap/robbery suspects led by one Tambaya (other name unknown) who is currently at large.

“While four of the suspects are in custody, effort is being intensified to arrest the four others still on the run.

“The 8-man gang has its operational base and membership spread in the south-western part of the country and Edo State.

“Investigations have also revealed that they are responsible for series of high-profile armed robbery and kidnap operations in the region.

“They also attack, vandalize and steal components of critical national infrastructures such as electrical and telecommunications installations.

“Consequently, the Inspector General of Police hereby declares the principal suspect, Tambaya (other names unknown) wanted for his involvement in the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin.

“Tambaya, a Nigerian, speaks Hausa, Fulfulde and Pidgin English.

“He is fair in complexion and in his late 20s – between the age of 27 and 30.

“His last known address is Isanlu, Kogi State. He has visible scar from stitches on his forehead down to his nose and mouth”.