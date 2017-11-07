Fraud alert! We’re not selling stakes in oil block – AITEO warns

An indigenous oil and gas company, Aiteo Group, has said it has not considered, initiated, or announced the commencement of any plans to sell off any of its stake in Oil Mining Lease 29.

The Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Aiteo, Ndiana Matthew, said in a statement on Monday that it had come to the company’s notice that some fraudsters were suggesting that a portion of the shareholding of the company holding the asset, OML 29, had been put up for sale to repay a loan.

He said since the takeover of the asset, the company had successfully quadrupled production and it would be commercially inept to consider a disposal of any sort now.

Matthew said, “Second, there are several legitimate entities that constitute ownership of the oil block, such that it would be practically impossible for us to unilaterally consider disposing of the asset. As such, we urge the public to summarily disregard these unsavoury and fabricated reports in their entirety.”

He added, “The claim that Bruce Burrows’ recent appointment as our chief financial officer is aimed at finding a buyer for part of Aiteo’s assets is spurious. All of our stakeholders familiar with our strategic vision can attest that Aiteo continues to invest in the right people to deliver on that vision.

“Mr. Burrows’ appointment is simply to further strengthen our financial discipline as one of the most innovative, reliable and diverse oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria today. Mr. Burrows joins a team of highly trained, experienced and world-class talent that currently guide the day-to-day activities of Aiteo