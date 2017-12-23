Free Xmas transport: Excitement as Enugu returnees commend Ugwuanyi’s magnanimity

Indigenes of Enugu State who have returned to the state through the free transportation service provided by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration have commended the governor for his kind gesture, kindness and commitment to the wellbeing of the people of the state.

The returnees thanked the governor for making it possible for them to return home to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with their loved ones, saying that it was the first time they had experienced such gesture.

The visibly-excited indigenes, who spoke after they were formally received on arrival by the Managing Director of Enugu State Transport Company Limited (ENTRACO), Mr. Bob Itanyi and other top government functionaries at the company’s former main depot in Enugu, noted that they experienced a smooth journey and expressed gratitude to God for the safe trip.

The returnees from Abuja, Jalingo, Kaduna, Makurdi, Lagos, Minna, among others, said that if not for the magnanimity, kindness and caring spirit of the governor who offered them free transportation, they could not have returned home, especially in this period of fuel scarcity and attendant high transport fare.

Speaking, one of the beneficiaries, Ebere Udeh said: “I am very happy and I want to say a very big thank you to our governor, because he really helped us. From Abuja to East here is N8,000, some N9,000 and the governor came to our aid. We enjoyed the journey”.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Jecinta Anieke, added: “I feel very happy, very great today. In fact, since I started travelling in December, I have not seen this kind of thing in my life. Today is my first time”.

Also speaking, Chief Joseph Eke said: “We are from Abuja and we are very happy. May God bless our governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. In 2019, nobody will contest against him”.

According to Ogechi Nnamani, “honestly, I am very excited because I didn’t have money to travel, but when I heard that our governor brought out free vehicles. I said wow and I prepared. May God continue to bless him”.

“We came from Jalingo to Enugu. It is a very great one because so many of us were not able to come home because of the transport fare. But at the end of the day, the governor came to our aid and we got this free bus. I quite appreciate him for that”, said the visibly elated Okechukwu Valentine.

In his remark, the MD of ENTRACO, Mr. Itanyi thanked God for their safe journey, saying that the gesture was in line with the governor’s humanitarian gesture and commitment towards ameliorating the sufferings of the people of the state to give them a sense of belonging as the true heroes of democracy.

He added that returnees from remaining states were on their way and will be officially received as soon as they arrive.

It would recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi in the spirit of Christmas offered free transportation for indigenes of the state residing in other parts of Nigeria, who intend to return home to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.

Announcing the welfare package, the ENTRACO MD stated that the beneficiaries will be those who are duly registered with the Enugu State Town Union in their respective states of residence, adding the company is coordinating the exercise with the leadership of the unions in the affected states, for accountability and effective result.

He said: “His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, as a God fearing and humanitarian leader has graciously given us approval to convey Enugu indigenes resident in almost all other states back to the state free of charge this festive season.

“This time around, it will not be business as usual. We are going to actually bring back Enugu State indigenes and not ghost indigenes. Nothing will be hidden during the exercise. The leaders of the Enugu State Town Union in the respective states have been mobilized to ensure that our people benefit from this welfare scheme, which the state government has extended to the people of the state.

“We, therefore, sincerely thank the governor for this gesture, which has once again demonstrates his love, kindness and passion for the wellbeing of the people of Enugu State”.