The leadership crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) shows no sign of abating as internal wrangling and legal hurdles have stalled the state congresses scheduled for Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The crisis, which has since fragmented the party into three camps led by former Senate President David Mark, Nafiu Gombe and a bloc spearheaded by some state ADC chairmen, led to the recent de-recognition of the Mark-led National Working Committee by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

While some states have announced the suspension of their congresses, a few states have vowed to proceed with the election ahead of the party’s convention.

On Thursday, a faction led by Gombe stormed the INEC headquarters in Abuja, demanding formal recognition.

Gombe, accompanied by a Rep member from Kogi State, Leke Abejide, and hundreds of supporters, accused the David Mark-led leadership of attempting to hijack the party’s leadership in defiance of its constitution and internal processes.

Addressing officials of the electoral body during the protest, Gombe insisted that due process must be followed in resolving the leadership dispute.

He said, “We are here to urge INEC to follow due process. You cannot come to the ADC through the window and expect to overturn the owners of the ADC. As democrats, we don’t want any moneybags to come and destroy democracy. The ADC is for all Nigerians from wards, states, to the national level.”

Also speaking, Abejide called on the commission to resist what he described as an attempted takeover of the party, stressing that the ADC constitution clearly outlines eligibility requirements for leadership positions.

“We are here to urge INEC to do the right thing and rescue democracy from the hands of usurpers. How do you come to a party and attempt to hijack the leadership on the same day? Which political platform is that done?

“The party constitution is clear about this. You have to spend at least two years in the ADC as an active member before you can aspire for any position. The commission has not erred. These people are hijackers, and INEC must follow through on reverting to status quo ante bellum by recognising Nafiu Bala Gombe as the national chairman of the party,” he said.

Similarly, the ADC Director of Youths and Mobilisation, Mohammed Sahad, commended INEC for complying with a court order, but urged the commission to go further by affirming Gombe’s leadership.

“INEC has not erred in any way. In fact, we commend the commission for obeying the court order. But they need to recognise Nafiu Bala Gombe as the authentic national chairman of the ADC. INEC needs to do the right thing and do it now. That is why we are here,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the commission, INEC National Commissioner, Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, assured the protesters that their concerns would be reviewed.

“I am here on behalf of the chairman, and I believe INEC, as a commission, will look at your letter and give you feedback. Thank you for being orderly with your protest,” he said.

The protest comes barely 24 hours after a rival faction of the party, led by former Senate President David Mark, staged a large demonstration in Abuja under the banner of #OccupyINEC, accusing the electoral body of actions they claimed undermined democracy and the party’s internal leadership structure.

The back-to-back protests underscore the deepening rift within the ADC, raising concerns over the party’s stability ahead of future electoral contests.

The protracted crisis rocking the Adamawa state chapter of the ADC has taken another dimension, as a Yola High Court has stopped the party from going ahead with its planned congresses.

Justice Ahmed Isa, who presided over the case, ordered the suspension of the congresses slated for Thursday until the determination of the case. The court subsequently adjourned the case to April 15, 2026, for continuation of the hearing.

The embattled ADC chairman in the State, Shehu Yohanna, had approached the court, seeking to stop the congresses due to alleged exclusion from the process.

Yohanna filed the suit against Sadiq Dasin, the state chairman of the transition committee.

When contacted, the North East Vice Chairman of the party and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, he denied knowledge of the court ruling.

“I’m in Abuja, so I don’t know about the case. Go and ask those who were in court today. I don’t know anything about the court case, “ he said.

In Anambra, the state congresses would also not be held. The party chairman, Patrick Obianyo, disclosed that the party has suspended the proposed congresses until further notice.

Obianyo said the party’s decision underscores its unwavering commitment to the rule of law, due process, and respect for judicial authority.

He, therefore, called on all party members and stakeholders to remain calm, law-abiding, and peaceful throughout this period.

He also informed the INEC not to recognise anything done by those parading themselves as ADC leaders in the state.

“The African Democratic Congress, the Anambra State chapter, has announced the immediate suspension of all planned and proposed congresses across the state, until further notice.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the tenure of the current ADC Executive Committee in Anambra State, as well as in other states, remains constitutionally valid and duly recognised by INEC.

“Consequently, the general public is strongly advised to disregard any directives, announcements, or actions from unauthorised individuals falsely parading themselves as party leaders.

“The party will duly communicate new dates for congresses and conventions following the conclusion of ongoing national consultations and meetings.’’

Similarly, the Ondo ADC has announced the suspension of its earlier scheduled Congresses following the re-recognition of the national leadership of the party.

The party had earlier scheduled to hold its ward, local government and state congresses this month, but disclosed that the exercises had been suspended.

This was contained in a statement made available to our correspondent by the state chairman of the party, Mr Wole Ademoyegun.

It said the suspension was in line with the directive of the INEC, which asked the party to maintain the status quo ante bellum.

“We reaffirm our unwavering respect for INEC as the constitutionally constituted regulatory authority for political parties and our firm commitment to due process and institutional order.

“Accordingly, all members and stakeholders of the party are hereby enjoined to remain calm, maintain unity, and exercise the highest level of discipline during this period.

“The party strongly advises against any form of activity that may contravene the directive of INEC or disrupt the peace and order within the party.”

Also, the Zamfara ADC said that it might not continue with the congresses as earlier planned.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Kabiru Garba, said the party has yet to make any preparations with regard to the congresses.

In a telephone interview with The PUNCH, Garba said, “Being the state chairman of ADC in Zamfara, I am telling you that I don’t know anything about the forthcoming congresses. Nobody has briefed me on the level of preparedness regarding the congresses. As such, I have no idea whether the exercises will hold or not.”

Relatedly, the ADC in Niger State has suspended its planned congresses across all 25 local government areas until further notice.

State chairman Musa Hassan said the decision, conveyed in a Wednesday statement, was to uphold the rule of law, due process, and judicial authority.

He warned that the INEC would not recognise any congress conducted by unauthorised committees and urged the public to disregard directives from individuals posing as party leaders. A new date will be announced after ongoing consultations.

Meanwhile, the crisis rocking the Kaduna State chapter of the party escalated on Wednesday as rival groups issued conflicting positions on the conduct of the party’s ward, local government and state congresses.

While one faction announced the postponement of the exercise to May, another dismissed the decision as unauthorised, insisting that any such move lacked constitutional backing and would not be recognised.

In a statement dated April 6, 2026, a group led by the State Organising Secretary, Adamu Bello, said the congresses earlier scheduled to begin on April 7 had been postponed following a surge in defections into the party.

The statement, co-signed by the Publicity Secretary, Idris Musa, explained that the postponement was to accommodate new entrants and ensure inclusivity.

“This decision follows a significant influx of defectors from various parties, including the PDP, APC, NNPP and Labour Party,” the statement read.

“The party leadership believes conducting the congress at this time would be premature and may not reflect the true representation of the party’s growing strength.”

It added that the congresses had been rescheduled to the first week of May, noting that the national leadership had been informed.

However, another faction rejected the announcement, describing it as misleading and lacking official authorisation.

In a disclaimer issued by the factional State Organising Secretary, Ibrahim Musa, the group denied claims that the INEC had stopped the congresses.

“The attention of the ADC has been drawn to a purported publication claiming that INEC has stopped the party from conducting its leadership elections. This claim is false and misleading,” the statement read.

It added that those behind the publication were not recognised spokespersons of the party and did not represent its official position.

“This appears to be a deliberate attempt to misinform party members and create confusion,” the statement added, warning that action could be taken against those involved.

Weighing in on the development, the factional chairman of the party in the state, Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, insisted that only the state executive committee had the authority to organise congresses.

“They are stakeholders of the party, but the conduct of congresses is clearly stipulated in our constitution,” he said.

“It is the mandate of the state executive committee to decide when and how congresses will be held.”

In Osun, the ADC State Chairman, Charles Omidiji, has said its members will not participate in the forthcoming state congress of the party. He, however, said a faction within the party in the state called the Omoluabi Progressives planned to hold the congress.

“I have the directive of the national body not to participate in the congress. But a faction in Osun ADC called Omoluabi Progressives is planning to hold the congress. But as Osun State chairman of the party, I am telling you that we are not participating.”

However, the Director of Media of Osun ADC, Seun Abosede, said Omidiji was no longer the chairman of the party in Osun and thus incompetent to speak for the party.

“He can’t speak for Osun ADC. He has joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress. He has been listed on the website of the party as Osun’s protem chairman. Omidiji is no longer in Osun ADC.

“We are proceeding with the congress. On Saturday, we will have our state congress, and thereafter, we will proceed to the national convention. You can check the website of the NDC, Omidiji is listed on its website as Osun protem chairman,” Abosede said.

But the situation is different in Plateau, where the party insisted it is set to proceed with its state congresses scheduled for Saturday.

In an interview in Jos on Wednesday, the state ADC Chairman, Hannatu Gagara, confirmed that the party will go ahead with the congress, saying, “We have done the screening of delegates at the ward and local Government levels. So, we are proceeding with the state congress on Saturday by the Grace of God.”

Gagara dismissed concerns over the INEC de-recognition, stating, “The electoral body did not say we should stop our congresses. And besides, we contacted INEC this morning about it, and I can tell you they have no problem with what we are doing.”

The National Chief Whip of the ADC, Sabiu Musa, who is also from Plateau state, echoed Gagara’s sentiments, saying, “The party has held its ward and local government congresses in Plateau state, and from the report I got, it was a success. So, the remaining one, which is the state congress, is going to be an affirmation of the current chairman, led by Amb Hannatu Gagara. So, ADC is good to go in Plateau state.”

In the same vein, the Jigawa State chapter has vowed to proceed with its scheduled ward, local government, and state congresses.

A chieftain and coordinator of the party coalition in the state, Mahmud Gumel, confirmed to our correspondent on Wednesday that the congresses will hold as planned, saying the party is not intimidated by INEC’s actions.

“We will go ahead with our congresses and convention. We have complied with the law by giving INEC the required notice. Whether they attend or not, our processes will continue,” Gumel said.

He expressed concern over what he described as attempts to undermine political pluralism ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that such actions could weaken Nigeria’s democratic framework and limit the choices available to voters.

In Edo, the party on Thursday held its ward and local government area Congresses across the 192 wards and 18 local government areas to elect new leaders. The party said it was ready for the state Congress fixed for Saturday.

However, the state chairman, Ken Odion, described the congress as null and void, noting that the state chapter will comply with the decision of the INEC.

Odion said going ahead would amount to a futile exercise, which would result in wanton waste of capital and human resources.

He said, “Some people said that they are going ahead, but as a state chairman, I am not going ahead with those activities because when you go ahead, you finish it, and you need to submit it to the body that said you should not go ahead. Where do you want to submit the report?’’

The Kogi ADC has asked party members to disregard the purported suspension of congresses in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the publicity secretary of the party, Abdumalik Suleiman.

“The African Democratic Congress, Kogi State chapter, wishes to inform party members, stakeholders, and the general public to disregard the purported suspension of congresses in Kogi State contained in a letter issued by the state’s outgoing Chairman, Mr Kingsley Ogga.”

Suleiman said that “Ogga lacks the constitutional authority to suspend congresses in the state.”

“In issuing that directive, he usurped the powers of the National Working Committee NWC, the only organ of the party vested with the authority to commence or halt electoral processes within the party.”

When asked if the congresses would be held in Oyo, the state publicity secretary, Bimbo Adelowo, said, “In the light of the de-recognition of David Mark-led interim committee of ADC, a lot of situations have arisen that make the party a political party technically without clear-cut leadership.

“First, I would like to say this: INEC might be wrong in its decision to derecognise the interim NWC of ADC, but the fact that INEC, as a regulatory body, is empowered under law to set rules, whether the rules are just or not, is another case entirely.

“Since INEC has made a pronouncement, definitely everyone should abide by it until otherwise is pronounced by a court of competent jurisdiction.’’

“Our congresses, in view of the above, have been shelved in order not to run foul of the law. But that doesn’t preclude our party from holding our meetings, only that INEC will not monitor any of the meetings,” he explained.

Meanwhule, a faction of the party in Abia State has distanced the party from the actions of Don Obinna, saying he lacked the authority to act or speak as the party’s chairman in the state.

The decision was reached in Umuahia on Thursday, where party leaders, including Austine Akobundu, senator representing Abia Central; Uko Nkole and Okey Igwe, among other stakeholders, reviewed the situation in the party and reaffirmed their commitment to due process.

Reading the communiqué on behalf of the caucus, Nkole drew attention to a subsisting order of the Abia State High Court which, through an interim injunction dated December 3, 2025, restrained Obinna from parading himself or acting in any capacity as chairman of the party in the state pending the determination of the case.

The caucus also referenced the findings of the ADC South-East Zonal Disciplinary Committee contained in a report dated September 25, 2025, which clarified the party’s position on Obinna’s conduct and status.

According to the caucus, Obinna’s continued claim to the leadership of the party in Abia State is unlawful and misleading, describing it as a violation of party discipline and contempt of a valid court order. It therefore declared that any meetings, directives, or public engagements conducted by him in the name of the party are null and void.

The caucus reaffirmed Kanu Kanu as the Acting State Chairman of the ADC pending the conduct of the party’s state congresses.

Obinna said the current tenure of the Abia State ward, LGA, and state executives remained in effect.

In a statement on Thursday, Obinna, who still claims to be the substantive state chairman of the party, advised party members, leaders, and stakeholders to “remain calm, stay positive, and promote the constructive message of ADC while refraining from acts that could disturb peace in their areas.”

Meanwhile, the David Mark-led NWC, which was sacked by INEC, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking orders to compel the electoral body to reverse its decision to delete the party’s top officials from its records.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, follows the removal of the names of Mark, listed as National Chairman, and Rauf Aregbesola, National Secretary, from INEC’s official portal on April 1.

In a motion on notice dated April 7, the embattled chairman, through his counsel, Sulaiman Usman (SAN), prayed the court to issue a mandatory injunction directing the electoral body to immediately restore the names of the party’s National Working Committee members as they existed prior to the dispute.

The application, brought pursuant to Order 26 Rules 1 to 4 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019, as well as under the court’s inherent and equitable jurisdiction, seeks three principal reliefs.

The applicant also sought “an order of mandatory injunction, directing INEC to forthwith restore and maintain records of the names of Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, as well as all members of the National Executive Committee.”

In addition, the motion is seeking “an order restraining INEC from tampering with, or otherwise interfering with, the said leadership records of the 1st defendant, recognising or giving effect to any contrary or competing claims, pending the final determination of this suit.”

The application is a direct response to the March 12 judgment of the Court of Appeal in a dispute initiated by a former deputy national chairman of the party, Nafiu Bala Gombe, before Justice James Omotosho Nwite of the Federal High Court.

In a seven-point argument supporting the motion, Usman contended that the appellate court had expressly ordered all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum, a legal principle referring to the last uncontested state of affairs before litigation commenced.

He argued, “As of Sept. 2, 2025, when this action was instituted, the 2nd defendant (Senator David Mark) was the recognised national chairman of the 1st defendant.

“The said leadership structure had already been constituted. The plaintiff had already resigned his prior office and had no subsisting role within the party.”

The senior advocate further submitted that INEC acted under a misinterpretation of the appellate court’s directive by removing the names of the party’s leadership, thereby creating what he described as a vacuum within the party’s structure.

According to him, the electoral umpire’s decision amounts to a position of non-recognition that is inconsistent with the true intent of the Court of Appeal’s order and capable of undermining the substance of the pending suit.

Usman added, “The law is settled that a mandatory injunction may be granted at an interlocutory stage to restore a party to the position wrongfully altered.

“This is a proper case for the exercise of the equitable jurisdiction of this honourable court.”

In a related application also filed on April 7 but dated April 2, the applicant is seeking an accelerated hearing of the case, citing the urgency and far-reaching implications of the dispute on the party’s operations.

The motion urges the court to abridge the time within which parties are to file and exchange processes and to order a day-to-day hearing until the matter is finally determined.

Justifying the request, the lawyer argued that the suit raises fundamental issues affecting the leadership structure of a registered political party and has broader implications for democratic governance and political participation.

He stated that the Court of Appeal had already directed that the matter be heard expeditiously, warning that the lingering uncertainty over the party’s leadership is hampering its internal administration and political activities.

Usman further noted that the situation could encourage the emergence of parallel structures and conflicting claims within the party if not urgently resolved.

“The continued pendency of the suit is capable of rendering the subject matter nugatory,” he said.

Court records show that the dispute dates back to September 2025, when the trial judge declined an ex parte application filed by Gombe seeking to halt the activities of the Mark-led leadership pending the determination of the suit.

The court, instead, ordered the plaintiff to put all defendants on notice to show cause why the application should not be granted.

Following the development, the Mark-led leadership challenged the jurisdiction of the trial court at the Court of Appeal, which subsequently directed parties to return to the lower court and maintain the status quo ante bellum.

In the substantive suit, Gombe listed the ADC, Mark, Aregbesola, INEC and Ralph Nwosu as the 1st to 5th defendants.

Nwosu, a former national chairman of the party, had earlier stepped down, paving the way for Mark’s emergence as the leader of the party.

Despite the developments, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said on Channel Television recently that the ADC would contest the 2027 general election despite the challenges facing it. – Punch.