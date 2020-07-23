Funtua got appointments for female politicians – Aisha Buhari

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday said the late Isa Funtua secured boards appointments for female politicians in the last four years.

Mrs Buhari stated this in her tribute to the late Funtua which she posted on her social media platforms.

Funtua, an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari died on Monday in Abuja.

During his lifetime, he was one of the power brokers behind Buhari’s regime, leading to him being described as one of the “cabal members.”

Mrs Buhari wrote partly, “Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua will be remembered for his support to female politicians, especially his role to get them appointed into different boards in the last four years.

“May Allah grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Amen.”

Meanwhile, governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum, have expressed grief over Funtua’s death.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Abubakar Bagudu, on Wednesday, the PGF described Funtua’s death as great loss.

The statement read in part, “We, the Progressive Governors Forum, join the family, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, people and government of Katsina State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Mallam Isa Funtua.

“His death is a loss to the nation, Nigerian business community and patriots.”

In a related development, the President on Wednesday led other members of the Federal Executive Council to honour Funtua with a minute silence at the council weekly meeting.

Although the meeting is virtual, some members joined Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja from where he presided while others attended virtually from their offices.

After the recitation of the National Anthem, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, called for a minute silence in honour of the late Funtua.

Those who joined Buhari physically for the meeting that started at 10am include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Mustapha; the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Adviser, Babangana Monguno.