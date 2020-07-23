Kidnapped Kano lawmaker’s daughter regains freedom

After spending four days in the captivity of kidnappers, Juwairiyya, the 17-year-old daughter of a Kano State lawmaker, Murtala Kore, representing Dambatta State Constituency, has finally regained her freedom.

According to one of the social media aides to the lawmaker, “Juwairiyya was rescued at about 4:15 am today (Wednesday).”

Also, it was learnt from Kano-based FM radio station’s 6:45am news that the lawmaker personally contacted the FM radio reporter at about 3am to confirm the rescue of his daughter at about 2am.

The kidnap victim is an SS2 student of Government Girl’s Secondary School, Jogana.

As at the time of filing this report, the Kano State Police Command was not able to comment on the release of the Kano State lawmaker’s daughter.

Recall that the Kano State lawmaker’s daughter was abducted at about 2am on Sunday, instead of her father, who was the kidnappers’ target at the time of the abduction.