The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has issued a directive banning individuals from publicly using honorary doctorate or professorship titles, warning that violators will face public exposure and possible legal action.

In an official statement, the commission emphasised that the practice is damaging the integrity of the country’s academic system.

It condemned the use of such titles as “unethical and misleading,” adding that it is undermining the value of legitimate academic qualifications in Ghana.

It further explained that the “rampant and fraudulent” display of honorary titles is eroding the significance of genuine academic credentials such as PhDs and professorships, which are typically earned through extensive research and peer-reviewed accomplishments.

“This notice goes especially to politicians, businessmen and businesswomen, men and women of God, and any other category of persons to desist from officially using the honorary doctorate and professorship titles in their everyday life,” the statement reads.

The commission’s warning comes amid increasing concerns over the proliferation of so-called “degree mills”, unaccredited institutions offering honorary degrees in exchange for money, with no academic requirements.

GTEC’s move is part of a broader effort to uphold academic standards and protect the credibility of higher education in Ghana.