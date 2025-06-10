The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has warned the public and potential investors to beware of fraudsters impersonating the company and soliciting illegal payments.

In a statement issued on Monday, NNPC spokesperson Olufemi Soneye disclosed that certain individuals and companies have been approaching investors — both local and foreign — with fake claims of representing NNPC Ltd. Their schemes include demanding fees in exchange for arranging meetings with members of the company’s board of directors, executives, and senior management.

“The general public is advised to beware of individuals and companies falsely claiming to represent NNPC Limited,” Soneye said. “Their tactics include soliciting fees for meetings with the NNPC board of directors, executives, and management staff. These actions are unauthorised and illegal.”

He stressed that foreign investors and international business entities should be particularly vigilant and report any such encounters to law enforcement or regulatory agencies immediately.

“All legitimate engagements with the NNPC occur strictly through official channels or designated business units,” he noted.

Reaffirming the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder protection, Soneye urged the public to stay alert and help prevent scams by circulating the warning.

“NNPC Limited remains committed to transparency, integrity, and the protection of our stakeholders in all interactions. Let’s work together to prevent scams. Stay alert and share this notice,” he said.