Ghana has announced plans to implement a visa-free entry policy for all African passport holders, effective May 25.

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Ablakwa, confirmed the development in a post on X, saying that President John Dramani Mahama made the declaration at the inaugural state visit of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the country.

The policy, which formed part of a broader immigration reform, including the introduction of a new e-visa platform, is expected to boost trade and tourism in the country.

With the initiative, Ghana has now become the fifth African country to have implemented similar open border policy, joining the likes of Benin, The Gambia, Rwanda and Seychelles.

“Ghana seeks to consolidate its credentials as the cradle of Pan-Africanism even as it expects a major boost in tourism and intra-African trade by this groundbreaking reform,” Ablakwa said.

“The free visa for Africans would be a component of a new e-visa policy the Mahama administration is launching next month,” he added.

He further stated that Ghana was working to expand travel access for its own citizens, saying that so far, 23 visa waiver agreements have been negotiated for Ghanaians.

“President Mahama also assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would continue with its intentional and determined effort at securing more visa waiver agreements for Ghanaian passport holders.

“Since last year, 23 Visa Waiver Agreements have been negotiated for Ghanaians,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Mahama, in his meeting with his Zimbabwean counterpart, explained that the new policy reflects Ghana’s long-standing commitment to Pan-African ideals.

He noted that the country sees itself as responsible for remaining open to Africans across the continent.

Mahama also linked the decision to Kwame Nkrumah’s vision, stressing that African countries must move faster toward deeper integration.

“I am also pleased to announce that effective 25th May, 2026, when we commemorate Africa Day, Ghana will commence a free visa regime for all Africans. Africans travelling to Ghana will receive their e-visas online free of charge,” Mahama said.

Beyond boosting tourism, the policy aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which promotes free movement, economic integration, and cultural exchange across the continent.

It is expected to ease travel restrictions for entrepreneurs, students, artists, and tourists, opening up wider opportunities for collaboration and exploration.