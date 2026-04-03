Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has confirmed that midfielder Enzo Fernández will miss the club’s next two fixtures after comments about his future were deemed to have gone too far.

The decision means the Argentine will sit out the FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale as well as the Premier League clash with Manchester City on April 12, a sanction the manager insists was necessary to protect standards within the squad.

Explaining the move, Rosenior admitted his disappointment but maintained respect for the player.

“It’s disappointing for Enzo to speak that way,” he said.

“I’ve got no bad words to say about him but a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build. As a character, a person and a player, I have the utmost respect. He’s frustrated because he wants us to be successful.”

“In terms of the decision, it’s not all about me or the sporting directors. The ownership, the players, we are aligned in our decision,” Rosenior explained, while also leaving the door open for reintegration.

“The door is not closed on Enzo. It’s a sanction. You have to protect the culture, and in terms of that, a line was crossed.”

Enzo had expressed doubt about his long-term future at Stamford Bridge following Chelsea’s Champions League elimination.

He hinted at future aspirations overseas, saying he would “like to live in Spain” and making similarities between Madrid and Buenos Aires, even though he later claimed there had been “no talks” with Real Madrid and stressed he was still focused on Chelsea.

Rosenior acknowledged that the timing of those comments has not helped, especially during a difficult spell for the club.

“It’s not ideal,” he said. “A lot of this stems from a difficult 10 days in terms of results we have had – probably the most difficult for me as a player or manager.”

Chelsea endured a turbulent run between March 11 and 21, losing four consecutive matches, including a heavy aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Despite that setback, the Blues remain in contention domestically, sitting sixth in the Premier League and chasing a top-four finish.

The issue of player comments has not been limited to Fernández.

Defender Marc Cucurella also hinted at a possible return to Spain, though he later clarified his commitment to the club. Rosenior revealed he had a direct conversation with the full-back to address the situation.

Rosenior, however, added that after speaking with Cucurella, he believes the defender remains fully committed to the project at Stamford Bridge, even as the club navigates a challenging phase both on and off the pitch.

Chelsea play Port Vale at home on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the English FA Cup.