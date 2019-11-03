Glo records 2m new customers, regains 2nd position

National telecommunications operator, Globacom, has increased its subscriber base with 2 million new users in Nigeria in September, said to be the largest in the country according to latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

In the report for September, 2019, Globacom added a record 1,945,846 new subscribers. With the addition, the company’s subscriber base leapt from 47,265,628 in August to 49,211,474, the second largest customer base in the industry.

Airtel which had briefly occupied the second position in the industry now has a subscriber base of 48,909,678 at the end of September, after adding 987,787 new customers, representing 50 per cent of Globacom’s new addition within the period under review. Its figure at the end of the preceding month of August was 47,921,891. It is now the third largest operator in the country.

The NCC statistics showed that it was only Globacom and Airtel that added new subscribers to their networks, as MTN and 9mobile recorded a decline in active subscriptions for the month.

According to telecom industry sources, Globacom’s record performance in September was buoyed by improved service delivery following continuous upgrade of its infrastructure.

Although MTN remained the largest mobile operator in Nigeria, it lost 379,795 subscribers in the month under review. This brought its total subscriptions down to 65,328,104 from the 65,707,899 it recorded in August.

The fourth mobile operator, 9mobile, lost 268,159 subscribers in September, going down from 15,602,255 in August to 15,334,096 in September.

According to the industry regulator, the number of active mobile users in the country rose from 176.6 million recorded in August to 178.9 million in September.

With this, the country’s teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area, also increased to 93.8 per cent.