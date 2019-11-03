Country switch: We’ve made contact with Eze’s mum – Rohr

Super Eagles’ German coach, Gernot Rohr, has given an update on Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze’s international future, saying they have made a contact with the player through his mother, in order to convince him to play for Nigeria, his parents’ country, over his country of birth, England.

Because of his Nigerian ancestry, Eze trained with the Eagles after being handed a late invitation for the friendly game against Burkina Faso in March 2017, which was later cancelled.

He was later called up to the England U-20 team on October 5, 2018, before making his debut on October 11, in a 2–1 win against Italy in the U-20 Elite League.

Despite making six appearances for the England U-20 team, Eze is still eligible to represent the Eagles without applying to FIFA for a change of association.

Rohr told BBC journalist Osasu Obayiuwana he had his assistant speak with the 21-year-old mum.

“We have approached him, but not directly. Tunde Adelakun, my assistant, spoke to his mum.

‘’What we understand is that there is a lot of pressure on him and Ebere Eze doesn’t want to give an answer now.

‘’Obviously, we would love to have him in the Super Eagles,of course! We continue to work on getting him. It may take some time,” Rohr was quoted by Osasu as saying on Twitter.

Eze has been in good form for the Championship side, scoring six goals with four assists in 14 league appearances.